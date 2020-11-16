The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be moving to remote learning until the middle of January. Starting November 16, Marimor school will be doing all their classes through zoom until January 19th. School employees will be also doing home visits to assist families, dropping off materials, and provide essential functions during the next two months. The Board of DD made this move to get their students, who are medically fragile, through the holiday season. The preschool program will continue their in-person classes in the Marimor building. All of the services will remain the same.