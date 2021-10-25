Marimor Industries will be helping people and businesses get rid of their sensitive documents this Thursday for free. October is National Disability Employment Awareness month and thanks to all of the local business that support the mission of Marimor Industries they are having a free shred day on October 28th. The event is open to any business or individuals to have their documents destroyed in a safe and confidential manner. Everything except x-rays, microfilm, plastic, or sticky labels will be accepted. If you want to have your documents shred drop them off at Marimor Industries at 2450 Ada Road on Oct. 28th 9:30 am-2pm
