A mass vaccination clinic will be opening in Lima next week for anyone over the age of 18.
The Health District Advisory Council in Allen County met in Lima tonight for their annual Spring meeting. It was business as usual at the meeting, but those who attended got to visit where the new vaccination clinic will be held.
The clinic starts on the 31st, and it’s located at the old Knights of Columbus on N. Cable Rd. The county’s health commissioner led the meeting tonight, and explains how much work has gone into putting this together.
Kathy Luhn, the Allen County Public Health commissioner says, “It has been a lot of planning. We have been putting this on in conjunction with the state so we’ve been planning with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio EMA has been involved, and then we couldn’t do it without all the local community support. We have wonderful wonderful folks who joined our medical reserve corps, so we have a nice cadre of volunteers that are really helping us out as well.”
They will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and will be in operation for around 8 weeks total. People have already started to sign up for their shot.
To schedule your vaccination, head to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.