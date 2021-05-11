Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 11, 2021.
There were no new deaths reported locally, but Allen County has 18 new cases. Hancock County increased 9 cases and Auglaize County added 8 more cases. Mercer, Shelby, Logan, and Paulding Counties have 5 new cases each. Putnam County had 4 new cases. Hardin and Van Wert Counties have 3 more cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 13 new deaths and 1,411 new cases. 143 people were admitted to the hospital and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,891 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.