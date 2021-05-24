Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 24, 2021.
Van Wert County has 5 new cases, Allen County is reporting 4 new cases, and Shelby and Hardin Counties have 2 new cases each. Auglaize, Putnam, Mercer, Hancock all have one case a piece. Logan and Paulding counties are not reporting any new cases Monday.
As for statewide numbers, there are 566 new cases. 88 people had to be hospitalized and eight patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says that there were 1,067 more people presumed recovered and the cases per 100,000 residents fell to 89.8.