Allen County has 3 more deaths. Putnam and Hardin Counties have 1 more death each. Allen County is also reporting 12 new cases. Mercer County went up 3 cases and Paulding County increased 2 new cases. Auglaize, Putnam, and Shelby Counties have 1 new case each. Hancock, Hardin, Logan, and Van Wert Counties do not have any new cases Friday.
As for statewide numbers, there are 108 new deaths and 660 new cases. 81 people were hospitalized, and 14 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,215 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.