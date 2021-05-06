It takes a special person or people to take in a child that isn’t theirs and help them through what could be the darkest time in their lives.
May is National Foster Care month and Allen County is recognizing the 36 licensed foster and foster to adopt homes for their endless commitment to these children. There are currently 70 children in Children Services care with 49 of those placed in a foster home.
Allen County Children Services Director Sarah Newland explains, “Often times we call them in the middle of the night in emergency situations and they open their homes to children. Sometimes those children stay for days, sometimes for month or years and sometimes for a lifetime.”
Allen County Commissioners giving a proclamation to Children Services, their staff and foster parents for all they do for the children of Allen County. The agency also thanked the community for the largest margin of support with a 75-percent passage of their levy this past Tuesday.