Mayor David Berger Issues Statement in Response to Decision to Limit Mass Gatherings
Lima— March 12, 2020 — Today Lima Mayor David Berger issued the following statement:
Yesterday, following the request and recommendation of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and that of public health officials including the Center for Disease Control and Infection, the Ohio Department of Health, and Allen County Public Health, I made a difficult decision to respect their request and, with the cooperation of the sponsoring committee, cancelled the permit for the Lima Irish Day parade planned for this Saturday. Since that announcement, we have received additional information from Gov. Mike DeWine that he will be issuing a public order limiting mass gatherings as part of a state effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. This order has not been drafted yet, but it could come as soon as later today.
It has been brought to the attention of my office that there are some in our community planning an alternative event (The Irish Cruise), and encouraging others to participate as well. First, this alternative event is not sanctioned by the City of Lima and participants will assume all liability for their involvement. Second, while it is understood that the Lima Irish Day parade is a 28-year tradition in our community that many look forward to, I sincerely ask the organizers and those planning on participating to instead follow the request and recommendations of Governor DeWine and federal, state, and local health officials. The fact is that any large gathering of people in close proximity to one another at this time increases the likely transmission of disease and infection. We each must act in ways that protect ourselves, our families and others and minimizing social contacts will reduce the potential of exposure and disease transmission.