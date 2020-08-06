As election day gets nearer, candidates are inventing new ways to reach voters. This includes the virtual roundtable the Mayor of Lima lead earlier today, as part of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
The week-long “Made in America” tour across Ohio highlights Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to create manufacturing jobs and ensure stability for those workers.
The mayor was joined by the President of United Auto Workers, Local 1219. They shared their experiences of working in manufacturing, and how they could benefit under a Biden presidency.
"That really, I think, is what Joe Biden’s campaign is about. It’s about the importance of making certain that we bring jobs back to the United States. That we, in fact focus on good paying jobs, where folks don’t have to work two and three jobs in order to make ends meet," Mayor David Berger explains. "So, I was pleased to be able to help in this way, and hope that it will motivate folks to get out to vote in November.”
The “Made in America” Tour will conclude tomorrow with Senator Sherrod Brown in Cleveland.