Mayor Sharetta Smith Appoints 2 Community Members to Serve Government Positions

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.