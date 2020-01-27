The March primary is quickly approaching and the Lima/Allen County of Chamber is hosting an event to help you, the voter, get better acquainted with the candidates.
A legislative reception is planned for Monday, February 10th with local, state, and congressional candidates invited to attend. Chamber President Jed Metzger says the chamber takes this opportunity to help educate voters before they hit the polls. Those attending will be able to mingle with candidates and briefly hear from them.
Metzger added, “We feel that giving all the voters an opportunity to hear all the candidates who choose to come to the event gives them a chance to really listen to those fine details of why they should be that spot or why they should be elected. So it’s exciting and I think that’s one of our goals as a chamber is to educate our voters.”
The legislative reception is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020, at The City Club, located at 144 South Main Street. The event is free and open to the public.