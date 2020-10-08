A meeting was held at Perry High School to inform residents the importance of the upcoming renewal levy.
This year's ballot will contain a proposal from Perry Local Schools to renew an existing 4.9 mills Current Expense Levy. The levy would generate $439,905 for the next five years for the district.
The current expense levy is used for utilities, diesel fuel, insurance, supplies, textbooks, and salaries. All costs of day-to-day activities are paid with the district's general fund.
The school district also shared during the meeting that cuts have occurred in the district in response to recent state funding freezes and cuts. Recent vacancies have been consolidated/eliminated in staffing. The district says that they have also reduced supplemental materials and supplies to "absolutely essential purchases".
Signs for the levy were also passed out to those in attendance during the meeting.