Anyone living with chronic pain can tell you it’s not easy and finding a way to control it can be just as difficult.
A new class being offered at the Lima Family YMCA may be able to help. It’s called the “Melt Method”, a technique of selfcare that can treat and prevent chronic pain. The process uses soft rubber balls and rollers to rehydrate connective tissue and rebalance the nervous system. After not finding an instructor in the area a local woman decided to learn the technique and become and instructor offering it to others.
Mary Wilkin took the course and offered a sample class Monday sharing how the “Melt Method” has helped her. “I have arthritis and day to day is different and I have found that if I due the technique everyday I move much more freely. I can get up from the table after lunch and not feel like I have to hold on to get my balance.”
Wilkin will be teaching a 4-week session meeting on Mondays starting March 16th and running through April 6th. The class is $40 for “Y”-members and $50 for non-members. Contact the YMCA for more details at 419-223-6045 or e-mail groupexercise@limaymca.net. Or visit the YMCA online at www.limaymca.net.