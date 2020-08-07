Employees at Mercy Health -St. Rita’s are spreading some Christmas cheer, by donating to an organization that helps people out during the holidays.
This summer, Mercy Health started "Community Care Fridays", where employees can dress down and are encouraged to make donations to be given out to different local charities. This time around, they gave $2,000 to the "Delphos Christmas Community Project." Last year, the charity provided toys, coats, clothes, shoes, and a holiday meal to more than 125 families and the need is expected to be greater this year.
“Lot of families that are struggling, especially with this pandemic that's going, we are concerned that we may have more children that need help this year,” says Karen Edelbrock from the Delphos Christmas Community Project. “I mean a Santa comes to a child no matter what a family's financial situation is. They don't quite understand that there is no money for Christmas. So, that's where we step in.
“It’s a little a Christmas of July feeling here today,” says Ronda Lehman, Pres. Of Mercy Health- St Rita’s. “Even though it's just now August, we gave our July money to this organization and it is wonderful to be able to and work with organizations who help meet additional needs that people have and ultimately meeting those needs does help improve the health of those communities.”
Last month, the teams at the medical center picked the Putnam Community Foundation to support with a $2,000 donation.