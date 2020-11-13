Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center announce updated Visitor Restrictions
LIMA, (Nov. 12, 2020) - Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center remains committed to the health and safety of our patients, associates and community. As we continue to focus on the safety of those we serve and who serve our ministry, the medical center has updated our restrictions to allow limited visitors on site.
Effective immediately:
- Visitation hours will be 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- No Visitors in designated respiratory units and COVID-19 ICU
- Patient in the hospital and emergency department may have one visitor at a time.
- Special exceptions will be made for end of life and other extenuating circumstances
- Patients in our labor and delivery department and children under ag 12 can have two visitors at a time.
- All visitors must be over the age of 15.
- Patients that are suspected or positive for COVID or who show signs and symptoms of illness (including fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches) are not allowed visitors at this time.
Visitors must wear a mask within the hospital and are asked to bring their own mask if available. Mercy Health will provide a mask for those who don’t have their own. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken before entering the facility (temperature screen must be less than 100.0 degrees F (37.8 C) and must be flu symptom free: no cough, no shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat. Any visitor that screens positive will not be allowed to visit.
As always, we ask anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of illness refrain from visiting until you are feeling better. St. Rita’s will continue to provide support and assistance in connecting those unable to visit their loved one virtually using platforms such as skype or facetime.
St. Rita’s Medical Center remain the safest environment to seek health care and have strict sanitation protocols in alignment with ODH and CDC. Mercy Health is proud to be caring for our community during this unprecedented time as we have for the past 101 years. We thank our patients and our community for their part in helping us protect those who need us most.
https://www.mercy.com/locations/hospitals/lima/st-ritas-medical-center/visitor-information