Mercy Health-St. Rita's opens new transplant clinic

Mercy Health-St. Rita's officially opened its new Ohio State Wexner Medical Center comprehensive transplant clinic.
The two hospital systems partnered together to open the clinic, which will provide more access to transplant care in Lima. Patients can get pre-kidney and liver transplant evaluation and education closer to home rather than having to travel to get the same information.
"We recognize that this is a service that people that aren't able to obtain locally, so we’re thrilled to be able to decrease that drive time and bring those services closer to home for them," said Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
"Hopefully they they can say closer to home and bring their family to learn about transplants - they'll be worked on very quickly, get the transplant, and continue with her transplant care up here," said Dr. Todd Pesavento, with the Wexner Medical Center.
The clinic will extend to heart and lung care later on this year.