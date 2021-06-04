Ohio needs to continue its effort to help individuals transitioning from incarceration to civilian life to have a better chance of staying out of prison.
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy in Lima on Friday speaking at the Allen County Republican luncheon. She spoke with Your News Now about the efforts she has seen from community-based organizations taking the initiative to assist those that have completed their sentence or being paroled find the services they need to make the transition a success.
Justice Sharon Kennedy adds, “If you know that you’re releasing someone into Allen County and you have this community network you can then make that connection, so they don’t fall through the cracks. To me, it’s not about building more systems it’s about using the systems that naturally exist and making those connections and helping them.”
Justice Kennedy will be running for the Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice position In 2022.