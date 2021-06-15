A Lima woman facing charges for the death of her daughter will have her trial pushed back. Stayce Riley signed a time waiver to move her trial back to December. Riley is charged with Endangering Children and Involuntary Manslaughter after her 4-year-old daughter Ma'laya Dewitt was found unresponsive by Lima Police on April 13th. Dewitt was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, a pathologist says her injuries were a week old and could have been the result of being punched by Riley's then boyfriend, Romiere Hale. He is facing a murder and other charges for Dewitt’s death.
