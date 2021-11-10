The extended warm weather has caused the City of Lima to delay their annual leaf pick-up program.
Crews are usually starting the process of removing leaves from tree lawns, but mother nature hasn’t provided enough foliage on the ground to make it productive. But with the predicted change in the weather, they are going to wait until later this month to start the process.
Deputy Public Works Director Warner Roach explains, “This year it’s been just abnormally warm, and we’ve had good weather and the leaves don’t want to fall. So, we’re going to push it back until the week after Thanksgiving.”
The plan is to begin Monday, November 29th in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth wards. Residents in these wards are asked to have their leaves raked to the curb with no sticks, rocks, or other debris. You can also get bags free of charge at the city garage or the utilities billing and collection office to bag your leaves.
