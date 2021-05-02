Mother son superhero party at the YMCA

The Lima YMCA was filled with superheroes and their moms Saturday night for a superhero party.
You’ve heard of father-daughter events, but now it’s the mother and son event that brought out dozens of kids in Lima to party the night away with their moms.
A DJ played music as the pairs of superheroes showed off their super skills on the games and obstacles set up in the gym.
Jessica Miller came with her son Manny Miller as Mrs. Incredible and Dash and says she loves having the chance to spend a night of fun with just her and her son.
“There’s not a lot around for moms so when we found out that we had an opportunity to do this, we jumped on it and it just gives us a chance to actually make memories and to bond, so we’re really excited to get to match and come out and dance and have fun.”
Be on the lookout for more events at the YMCA in Lima, and you can see what they have scheduled at limaymca.net.