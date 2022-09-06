The Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, hosts the 2022 Top Cop Awards Banquet Tuesday Evening at the FOP Hall, Lima Lodge #21.
Tuesday's event marks the 27th annual banquet held to commemorate local law enforcement who have helped to make roadways safer by taking drunk and impaired drivers off the road. To uphold their mission to stop drunk driving, MADD awarded the top two OVI arresting police, sheriff, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Allen, Putnam, and Hardin Counties with the Top Cop Awards. Each year, MADD strives to send home an important message to the public about drunk driving.
"We have a lot of things that make us different: where we live, where we work, where we go to church- all of those things. But one thing that we all share is our roadways. We all have to get where we're going, and we all have to take the responsibility in our hands that when we got behind the wheel of the car that we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that not only we get home safe but everybody else gets home safe on the roadways," says Shaunna Basinger, Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition.
In attendance tonight was Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost who was the featured speaker and presented the awards. Yost also shared with Your Hometown Stations a personal message to all law enforcement making our society safer.
"I'm here to let them know that the vast majority of us care and support them. We care deeply, and, in spite of some of the loudest of voices from politicians that have microphones in front of their faces, say we respect them and honor the work that they do. They are the bedrock of our society," says Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General.
If you are interested in joining the local MADD organization, you can receive more information from crime victim services by calling 419-222-8666.