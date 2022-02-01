While it seemed more like spring on Tuesday, Old Man Winter will be back in full force the last half of the week.
City of Lima's Department of Public Works is preparing for what is being anticipated as our biggest winter event of the season is approaching. Trucks are being checked and equipment installed to be ready to head out when the storm starts. The city has 2,000 tons of salt and 10 trucks ready to hit the roads. With double digits of snow being forecasted they are asking residents to help in the snow removal process.
Warner Roach Deputy Director Public Works Street Division adds, “We want everybody to please park the vehicles off the street if possible. If you have a driveway, please park your vehicle in your driveway if possible. Snowplows are unable to maneuver down the narrow streets when the cars are parked on both sides.”
A snow emergency will be put into effect after 4 inches of snow and residents are asked to park on the even side of the streets on even-numbered days and the odd side of the streets on odd-numbered days to assist in better access in snow removal.
Much the same over at the Allen County Engineer's Office as trucks are being looked over to make sure they are ready for whatever precipitation we will be facing. They will have 18 trucks out round the clock to battle the elements. With little real winter weather so far this year they have plenty of salt on hand if needed. Crews are asking motorists to be cautious when coming upon a plow.
Allen County Roadway Superintendent Daren Leis says, “Just be consciences of our equipment being in the roadway and maybe doing some turns in front of hem and backing up. So, just give us plenty of space.”
The county and townships share the responsibility of just over 900 miles of roadways to plow.
District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation spent the day making sure their salt domes are full and trucks are ready. They also have changed up schedules to make sure they have plows on the road until the roadways are cleared. ODOT many times uses brine to prepare for any icing but with this storm that won’t happen.
ODOT District 1 Highway Management Administrator Rod Nuveman says, “We can’t this storm. This storm's leading-edge is rain and unfortunately, if we put brine on the rain would wash it all away. So, this one we’re going to have to wait until that change over between rain, and the slush, sleet, freezing rain happens and we’ll start to treat at that point.”
ODOT District 1 in Allen County has 487 lane miles to plow and has just over 5,000 tons of salt on hand.