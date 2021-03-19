An executed search warrant in Kenton resulted in multiple people going to jail.
A string of burglaries in Allen and Hardin counties started an investigation within the Hardin County Sheriff’s office. Thursday night, the investigation led to executing a search warrant in two separate apartments in Kenton’s Scioto Village.
Stolen guns, tools, and jewelry were recovered by law enforcement along with illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Two males and one female were arrested in connection with the burglaries, and are incarcerated at the Allen County Jail.
Another female was arrested for reasons unrelated to the search warrant and is being held at the multi-county correctional center in Marion.