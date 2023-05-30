LIMA, OH (WLIO)-
New information has been released after several emergency agencies responded to a two-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in Lima.
Around 3 PM Tuesday, Lima Fire and Heavy Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at 1401 McClain Road. Upon arrival, a second alarm was declared with additional assistance being called from Shawnee and Perry Townships as the house and surrounding area was engulfed in heavy smoke with flames affecting objects and trees in the yard. A preliminary investigation reveals that the fire was accidental and was sparked by electrical cords outside. The fire grew and engulfed several objects in the yard including a couple of trees with the flames eventually reaching the house. Scanner traffic did say that family members were all accounted for with the Red Cross being called to assist the family.