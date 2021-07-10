Two people are in Allen County Jail after two separate incidents that happened overnight.
The first incident happened just around 9:30 Friday night. According to the Lima Police Department, they responded to a call at 310 N. Jameson St. at the Dollar General for an argument that had turned violent.
Police say the suspect took the victim to the ground and strangled her until she lost consciousness, fleeing the scene afterward. The suspect, 48-year-old George Crisp from Lima was found on Calumet St. at a family member’s house.
Crisp is being held at the Allen County jail on suspicion of felonious assault. The 21-year-old unnamed victim is from Lima, and she was transported to St. Rita's with non life threatening injuries.
The second incident involved a stabbing on the 300 block of N. West St. The Lima Police Department says they were called out to the area around 11:30 last night. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 31-year-old man from Lima had been stabbed three times in the abdominal area and in his hand.
The suspect, 28-year-old Jamar burns originally from Michigan, is also claiming to be a victim and had sustained a slash wound to his hand. The fight was in result of an ongoing dispute between the victim, and a third party who is friends with Burns.
Burns fled the scene but was found at Elizabeth & High street. He is also wanted for at least two other warrants in multiple states. Both the victim and Burns were transported to separate hospitals in Lima for their injuries, and burns will be held with suspicion of felonious assault.