One man was left with a brand new wheelchair ramp for his home thanks to councilman Derry Glenn’s “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program.
Over the summer, the program adopted three homeowners to receive upgrades to their home. A total of over $2,500 was raised helping with a new porch floor at one home, two new storm doors for another, and finally a new ramp for the last home.
Through Glen's program, home owner Timothy Phalen received enough materials for him to build the ramp himself, allowing him and his wife to continue to enjoy their home.
Phalen says, “Without having this ramp to get her in and out of the house safely, I had already been looking for a one-story home that didn’t have a bunch of steps to get in and out of. It definitely was a blessing and I just thank God every day.”
Donations are being accepted for next summer's Neighbors Helping Neighbors projects. To make a donation, send it to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project Fund, account #4071 at the Lima Community Foundation. The address is 101 N. Elizabeth St. Suite 506 Lima, Ohio 45801.