National Guard getting to understand needs of those they are serving at West Ohio Food Bank

Hundreds of people did receive food Monday distributed by the Ohio National Guard. They have been deployed since the start of the pandemic and have got to know many of the people that come through the lines. Each person has their own story behind the need for food assistance and are thankful that the food bank is here to help.
Sgt. Kenneth Vance of the Ohio Air National Guard tells his story of needing help, “It’s huge for me. I’ve been off work for a significant amount of time. I’ve tried to start my own business and then COVID hit. So, it allows me to provide food for my family.”
Captain John Beatty of the Ohio Air National Guard 121st explains what he has seen while serving at the West Ohio Food Bank, “ At the beginning, you may not realize how many people need the help but then as you’re distributing there’s all kinds of people out here. There’s a lot of people struggling and it’s heartwarming to be able to help them before Thanksgiving because each story is unique.”
The National Guard is scheduled to serve at the West Ohio Food Bank through mid-December at this point.