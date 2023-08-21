Natural Gas Aggregation Program Will Not Appear on November 2023 Ballot as City Council Indefinitely Tables the Ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The proposed natural gas aggregation program for the City of Lima will not appear on the November 7th ballot but will be revisited over the coming months.
At Monday night's regular meeting, Lima City Council voted to indefinitely table the proposed program and refer it to the Utilities Committee of Council for further discussion. Council attempted to put the natural gas program on the November ballot but was unable to submit the ordinance by the required deadline to the Allen County Board of Elections. While the proposed natural gas aggregation program will be similar to the electrical aggregation program passed in May, there are complex factors that still need to be ironed out.
"Basically, it comes down to the way that electricity is sold and the differences that there are between that and the way that natural gas is sold, okay, and a lot of it has to do with some of the infrastructure for natural gas versus the infrastructure for electricity. Some of it has to do with who all is in the game and where the actual, I guess, book price is on gas that the gas companies are offering. It's just not... it may not be as competitive as what electricity is; therefore, not generate the savings," explains John Nixon, President, Lima City Council.
In other business, Council passed an ordinance that authorizes the auditor to accept a little over $500,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for use as a one-time retention incentive for qualifying Lima Fire and Lima Police Department first responders.