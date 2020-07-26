The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center is one step closer to getting around $3 billion worth of work from the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
The Senate passed their version of the defense bill, which included $1.4 billion dollars for the Abrams tank program and another $800 million dollars for upgrading the Stryker vehicles. The bill also has nearly $400 million for the JSMC to make 72 Stryker chassis for the army's Short Range Air Defense System.
“Our troops want these vehicles,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “These armored vehicles help protect them around the world, in particular with regard what's going on with Russia and in Europe, we do need to upgrade and up armor our Stryker fleet, which part of this does. I'm really pleased that legislation passed the United States Senate. The House has passed similar legislation, that also has funding for Lima. We got to be sure that in the conference between the house and the senate, that funding stays in there and that the President signs the bill.”
The senate version of the NDAA provides $740.5 billion dollars for national defense. The legislation also gives our service members a three percent pay raise.