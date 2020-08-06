Neighborhood Relief Ministries continuing their mission of feeding those in need.
They were set up at the Allen County Children Services parking lot providing meals and ministry to the agency’s clients and the public as well. Neighborhood relief is no stranger to Children Services as they set up monthly for the free meals. Organizers say it’s important to let them know people do care.
Latonya Glenn appreciated the assistance provided, “This is very helpful. They gave out the free food, the free bookbags and the free vouchers for the clothes. It is very helpful due to a lot of families are struggling.”
Pastor Dave Roznowski explains their mission, “We’re just out here, just really trying to bring hope and encouragement to people. Times are really tough right now so that’s our goal. To come out and bless people and just really encourage them through the love of Christ and just show them that somebody cares.”
The event was held as a drive through to meet COVID-19 guidelines.