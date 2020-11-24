The deadline to renew driver's licenses has been pushed back again amidst ongoing COVID-19 cases in Ohio.
The new date to get licenses, ID cards and vehicle registration is July 1st, 2021.
This new bill signed by Governor Mike DeWine on Monday applies to information expiring through April 1st, 2021.
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations are still open, but customers are encouraged to check in online beforehand. Services to order temporary tags or new license plates can also be done through their website, bmv.ohio.gov.