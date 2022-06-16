New information has been revealed during a preliminary hearing in a robbery case that led to the death of a 17-year-old.
Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick asked Lima Police Detective Steven Stechschulte who fired the single shot in the residence during the robbery, that ultimately killed Jaden Halpern.
"That was Jaden's father, trying to stop the intruder from coming into the house when he saw the assault rifle," said Stechschulte.
According to police, Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both 18 years old, as well as one male and three female juveniles under the age of 18, came up with a plan to rob Halpern.
After police say the group taunted the victim, they were able to get entry into the home. Two males of the group had replica guns on their persons.
"The first one, carrying what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle, the second one with a smaller pistol handgun-style replica gun," said Stechschulte.
"The bullet went into the right back abdomen of Jaden Halpern, and across through the center of him," said Stechschulte. "He ended up running to the back of the house to his bedroom and collapsed on his bed, which is where he died."
Magistrate Judge Richard Warren stated that the case should serve as a reminder to youth of the consequences of their actions.
Warren stated: "Regardless of the facts of what happens, and what happened in a tragedy such as this, and what can happen to your kids that think they are just playing around."
Both Darden and Glenn had their bonds remain at $900,000.
