This Friday, New Lima - Housing for the Future will get the keys to the new senior housing development on Spring Street.
The 88-unit apartment complex is a 14.7-million-dollar investment into the Lima community providing 1 and 2 bedroom apartments to individuals 55 years and older who qualify. They are marketing them as luxury apartments with an affordable price tag that meets the need for safe, clean affordable housing.
New Lima Housing for the Future Executive Director Scott Frenger explains, “Anybody who’s interested 55 years of age or older for the households and it is income based. There are income limits to the development to the community. The maximum income is 70% of the average median income. What that means to the average person is I would recommend doing is contact the management team.”
For more information about the Spring Street Senior Loft Community call 567-712-2558.