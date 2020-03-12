It’s a hard habit to break and thanks to a local grant it may have become a little easier for some people.
A new partnership with Mercy Health, Activate Allen County, Ohio Northern University and several other agencies in the area has introduced “Activate Change – Quit”. It is a 12-week program and is for any resident of the community who wants to quit smoking.
Clinical Pharmacist Linda Block with Mercy Health St. Rita’s says, “It’s going to be a program that involves some individual one on one counseling sessions with the pharmacist and a respiratory therapist and there is also some group sessions. So that will take place for the first 1st 6-weeks and the following 6-weeks will just be telephone follow ups, telephones support for patients to ensure they are being successful with their quit.”
The program is at no cost. To find out more about the program call 419-996-5633 or visit activateallencounty.com.