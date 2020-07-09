The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District continues to grow and today they honored one of their own with the unveiling of a new park.
Bob Antibus thought he was doing his part as a longtime park commissioner as he removed the covering from the signage of a new site located on Zion-Church Road. It took a moment and then he noticed his name was on that sign. The Robert K. Antibus Trail Access to the Miami & Erie Canal is official open.
Robert Antibus says he was truly surprised, “Never occurred to me that they were going to do something like this. It’s a shock and it’s an honor. I really feel totally honored by this. I mean I love being a park commissioner and enjoyed every minute of it. It’s just been 27 years have flown by and we’ve seen so many great things happen.”
JAMPD Director Tyler Black talks about the trail, “Our section that we manage runs from Spencerville to Delphos. It’s approximately 8-miles and we’ve got a little section south of Spencerville down to our Deep Cut Historical Park. So, this trail access is the perfect spot for a middle point. Kind of a staging area. We’re really excited about it.”
They still have some cosmetic things to do such as signage and a shelter but other than that the trail is ready for people to hike. As for Antibus, he plans on doing one more term as commissioner on the park board. The park is located at 12335 Zion Church Road.