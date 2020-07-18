Governor Mike DeWine says it is up to us to determine how Ohio's universities and colleges reopen next month. With cases continuing to rise around the Buckeye State, there are growing concerns about what could happened when college students head back to campus this fall. Last week, the governor’s office released their guidelines for higher learning when class resume. While they don't include any specific rules for how classes are to be held, they are recommending that universities do remote learning when possible. If cases continue to rise, some college could explore that option for certain classes.
“I think the next few weeks are going tell the tale, frankly,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “You know, we're talking about K through 12 were talking about college. We all want kids back in school. What we do today literally today tomorrow the next day is going determine where that occurs or where that does not occur.”
Most Ohio colleges and universities will start fall classes mid to late August. The Ohio State University, the state’s biggest student population, will have classes begin on August 25th.