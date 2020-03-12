(Van Wert, OH) - The VWAPAF Board and Staff presenting Van Wert Live events are dismayed to share that the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will temporarily close until April 6 due to the State of Ohio Ban on Public Performances. Broadway's Finding Neverland scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 is canceled. Patrons will be fully refunded for Broadway's Finding Neverland ticket purchase(s) by a company check to arrive by mail. The I Am, He Said concert on March 21 is now rescheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2020. All tickets currently sold for I AM, HE SAID will be honored. We greatly value our patrons and their safety. Please stay tuned to future updates through our Facebook Page and Email communications. More than ever, the future of entertainment in Van Wert is eagerly anticipated.