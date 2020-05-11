Governor Mike DeWine says they are still working on the plan and he says this is too important not to get 100% right. He wants Ohio’s childcare plan to lead the way for the country.
Ohio's governor also says coronavirus testing is increasing. The state used to only test a few thousand daily and now that’s up to 14,000 a day.
The Ohio Director of the Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, announced that Ohio has confirmation that 5 people experienced symptoms of the virus back in January. The Center for Disease Control originally confirmed the first U.S. positive case in late January which was on the West Coast. Next week begins sampling of 1200 volunteers for antibody testing.
“We will be sending out a postcard and following out to citizens with a letter and ultimately someone would come out to their house and test someone 18 years or older in the house and we would learn a lot about you,” says Dr. Amy Acton, Dir. of the Ohio Department of Health. “We would actually take a nasal swab and do a blood test. This will be all over, it will be urban, it will be rural, again voluntary participation in a study that helps us learn more about coronavirus in Ohio.”
DeWine also announced a liquor rebate program to help some restaurant and bar owners. Retail stores will open on May 12th.