No one should have to struggle with mental illness alone as help is out there.
May has been designated to bring awareness to mental health and addiction. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties responsibility is to plan and educate the community to understand the effects of mental illness and addiction. They say the biggest barrier to getting help for people is the stigma that surrounds the disease.
Executive Director Tammie Colon explains, “The stigma is false that many of us are suffering today. We don’t need to be suffering. We successfully treat most mental health and addiction disorders. If we can get that message out to our members and get people help that our community will be much healthier.”
She says they will continue to develop and implement programing to meet the needs of those they serve.