The Lima region has a rich history in the arts thanks to the support of many people in the community and now is the time to recognize them.
Nominations are now being taken by the Arts Advocacy Collaborative of West Central Ohio for the annual Awards. They are looking for individuals, family’s or corporations who support the arts through being a creator, an advocate or philanthropist.
Arts Advocacy member Chad Stearns asks people to submit nominations. “People who are in the arts generally don’t do it for praise and they are huge contributors to our culture here. We are looking for people who are probably in the background so that’s why we need the nominations. So if you go to our website you can click the “nominate” button. We are looking for people who aren’t generally looking for praise, but we want to honor them because they are very important to our culture here.”
That website is aacwco.org. Nominations will be taken through March 10th with awards being presented March 23rd at the Lima Rotary luncheon.