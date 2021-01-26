It’s one of the biggest and oldest industries in Allen County and nominations are being sought to honor those who have had an influence in its success.
Production agriculture has more than 139-million dollars in annual crop and livestock sales in Allen County. Farms occupy over 80% of the county’s land base with many being family farms. The Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame gives recognition to the men and women who have made agriculture a success in the county.
Agri-Business Committee Chair Beth Seibert adds. “This industry has survived and excelled and lives on generation after generation because of this who are devoted to excellence.”
Nominations are now being sought and can be sent to the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce. 22 people have been inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame since its inception in 2013.