Agriculture is big business in Allen County and it’s time to recognize those who have been instrumental in its success.
With $139-million dollars in annual crop and livestock sales, production agriculture is Allen County’s largest industry. Farms occupy over 80% of the county’s land base. The Ag-Business committee of the Chamber is looking for nominees for the 2020 Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Committee Chair Beth Seibert says, ”When the committee selects those to be honored in a given year they really look at who exemplifies the spirit of agriculture, the spirit of community and the best that Allen County Agriculture has to offer.”
Award applications can be gotten through the chamber office or their website. The deadline for submission is May 1, 2020, with the induction ceremony in July.