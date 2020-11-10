Job employment officials say they make some of the best employees and employers should take note of their skills.
November is Hire a Veteran Month and Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is encouraging business owners to do just that. OMJ takes extra care of vets that come in looking for employment. They believe their skill set is high thanks to their military training and that can be a big benefit to employers.
Executive Director of OMJ Allen County Joe Patton explains, “At OMJ when vets come in their resumes are placed at the top of the list on any hiring event that we’re having. So, they get preference at OMJ and through the state of Ohio on any hiring opportunities. So, we ask employers to check out our local vets and you’ll probably get a good hire out of one of them.”
Patton encourages any veteran needing employment to contact Ohio Means Jobs Allen County for assistance.