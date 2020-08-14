The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and corrections is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases at Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution.
As of August 13th, the number of inmates currently positive for the virus is 38 with 17 that have pending results. Those 55 inmates are in isolation. There are 39 inmates in quarantine that may have been exposed and 2 inmates have recovered. Eight staff have tested positive with 5 that have recovered. No COVID related deaths have been reported at the facility.