Nutrien of Lima making a sizable investment in an agency that Is working to build a stronger workforce in the region.
General Manager of Nutrien Lima Todd Sutton presenting a check for $100,000 to help Ohio Mean Jobs Allen County with their mission. Ohio Means Jobs recently moved into a new location to better serve individuals looking for employment in the greater Lima region and helping employers find those qualified employees. Sutton says that Nutrien believes in” growing the world from the ground up” and that’s just what Ohio Means Jobs is doing.
Sutton also had this to say, “Joe Patton and his team here does an excellent job with workforce development for our community. They really help people connect with employers which makes our community stronger and more viable in the area. That really is the excitement of this investment to help them fulfill their mission.”
Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County had this to say regarding Nutrien’s investment, “It made the building a little bit bigger so we were able to better accommodate more folks with that. We were limited in size with what we could build without that so their donation meant being able to add about 1-thousand square foot to the building which was very helpful for our mission with it.”
The training/conference center is a total of 8,000 square feet and will be ready to use by the end of the month.