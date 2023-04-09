LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The trout will be coming to Schoonover Lake to help the City of Lima continue to redevelop that area. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be releasing around one thousand rainbow trout into the lake on Monday and fishermen are welcome to come out and try and snag some of them. The time is unknown when the trout will be put in the lake, but in years past it has been around 10 and 11 in the morning. You must have a fishing license to fish at Schoonover Lake. Over the past few years, Lima has been working to restore the park and the lake, including working on the dam at the lake. This will be the first time in a few years that ODNR has brought trout to help stock the lake.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.