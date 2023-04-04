ODOT District 1 Talks with the Public at Open House for 2024-2027 Planned Local Roadway Projects

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.