ODOT District 1 Talks with the Public at Open House for 2024-2027 Planned Local Roadway Projects

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- ODOT District 1 holds an open house on Tuesday to unveil future local road construction projects planned from 2024 to 2027.
Representatives with ODOT District 1 discussed the recently released 2024 to 2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and where money will go for local transportation projects. In the program, roughly $5.6 million are planned to go toward resurfacing Interstate 75 with asphalt concrete in Allen County with nearly $3.7 million planned to construct a roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 117 and 501 in Allen County. With these projects and many more planned in the area, ODOT is looking forward to improving roadway infrastructure.
"We have kind of like a preservation plan for the next three years here, and it just kind of goes into where the most need is. We evaluate the roads every year, and it's just as an as needed basis and kind of looking forward to the years ahead and what's going to be the most pressing issue for safety," says Tanner Inkrott, Transportation Engineer, ODOT District 1.
The public will be able to make comments on the program to ODOT through April 10. For a complete list of projects planned locally, go to https://www.dot.state.oh.us/Divisions/Planning/STIP/20242027%20Draft%20STIP/2024-2027%20Draft%20STIP_A03.pdf.