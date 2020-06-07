Over the past week and half, there have been 5 incidents statewide where Ohio Department of Transportation workers or vehicles have been hit in work zones, including one in Putnam county. On June 3rd, an ODOT pickup truck was hit, as an employee was putting out signs for a work zone. That employee was not injured, but two of the 5 recent incidents resulted in ODOT workers having to be taken to the hospital. So the department wants motorist to be more cautious in and around work zone areas.
“What we think is happening, since there has been a downturn in traffic volume and people have stayed home, they have kind of forgotten their good driving habits and they are not re-engaging in driving like they should,” says Rhonda Pees. “So, we are just employing motorist to slow down and move over for all roadside workers.”
Being alert in work zones not only helps protect those workers, but yourself as well.
“A majority of work zone fatalities occur to motorist. So, it’s incumbent for all of us to keep each other safe, we have been doing that during this COVID-19 pandemic,” adds Pees. “We have done what we can to keep each other safe, so let’s do that on the highways as well.”
According to ODOT, so far in 2020, 16 crews have been struck while working to make our roads safer.