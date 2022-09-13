BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO)- 

Tonight's soccer game between the Bluffton and Van Buren High School boys soccer teams honored fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton Van Buren Soccer Game3.jpg
Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton Van Buren Soccer Game2.jpg
Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton Van Buren Soccer Game.jpg

