While the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing, flu season has arrived.
Some confusion may arrive when it comes to determining whether you are experiencing flu symptoms or COVID-19 symptoms and if you should see a doctor.
According to Allen County Public Health, Cold/Flu/Allergy signs tend to be more nasal oriented. Symptoms such as a runny nose and watery eyes point to cold/flu/allergy rather than COVID-19.
However, many symptoms between the flu and COVID-19 are still similar, such as a fever.
"The most distinct differences are some people experience a sudden loss of taste or smell, that does not happen with the flu," said Tami Gough, a Health Services Promotions Director at Allen County Public Health.
Flu symptoms also tend to occur immediately, while COVID-19 Symptoms may take two to fourteen days after exposure to appear.
When it comes to respiratory symptoms, COVID-19 tends to affect the lungs, causing shortness of breath and pain in the lungs.
Allen County Public Health states that keeping an eye on your history could help you determine if you are experiencing COVID VS Flu symptoms.
"Watch your symptoms, and start to think about your history..." said Gough. "Who you have been around, has someone told you that they have tested positive for COVID."
Health officials also recommend that you stay home if you are experiencing symptoms, and to call your health care provider to figure out what the next steps are in determining if you have the flu or COVID-19.